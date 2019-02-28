Read Across America Continues with Stacy Lange, Tom Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The celebration of author Dr. Seuss continues as schools in our area mark Read Across America this week.

Newswatch 16's Tom Williams made a guest appearance in Mrs. Greeley's second grade class at Dodson Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre.

Tom, a Penn State alumnus, read "Nittany Lion Everyday Superhero" to the students.

He also answers questions about what we do at The News Station and even helped the kids pose for a weather pointer picture for meteorologist Joe Snedeker.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange read to children at Lackawanna Trail Elementary in Wyoming County.

Stacy read "There's a Wocket in my Pocket" to kindergarten students in Mrs. Denault's class.

Students there will be treated to a special breakfast on Friday of green eggs and ham.

Read Across America is celebrated each year during the last week of February to mark the birthday of Dr. Seuss on March 2.