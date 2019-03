Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A vandalized church in the Poconos has been cleaned up.

Someone spray painted anti-semitic phrases on St. John's Lutheran Church near Effort earlier this week.

A neighbor spotted the vandalism on Wednesday morning.

One phrase painted on the church was a slogan used by Nazis at the gates of concentration camps.

So far no arrests have been made after the vandalism in Monroe County.