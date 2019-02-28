× Power To Save: Become a Sustainable Leader

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP A new certificate program at Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center could help you stand out in the crowd.

“It gains them the foundation knowledge to be a sustainable professional. It’s a differentiating credential that students can add to their resume,” said Michelle Wheeler, an ecological educator at LCEEC.

That’s what’s driving the new sustainable leadership certificate program at LCEEC. Michelle Wheeler, one of the ecological educators, explains the program and what students can expect.

“We saw a need for some sustainable business education and we decided, as we started to put our curriculum together, that it was really more about leadership than specifically business,” said Wheeler.

When you think of sustainable practices, you typically think about things like wind and solar power but graduates of this new sustainable leadership program will think beyond just those green practices.

“When people hear the word sustainability they like to think green right away and that’s a major component of it, but it also equally encompasses environmental, social, and economic issues.”

Students who take the online six-course certificate program will look at all the sustainable issues through a workforce lens.

“The final class is actually a capstone research project where students get to research a real-world sustainable issue and they put together a project proposal,” Wheeler said.

The course will take nine months to complete.

LCEEC is accepting applications for this program that starts in the fall.

You can check out their open house Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.