New Proposed G.I. Bill to Help National Guard Members and Their Families Get College Benefits

Posted 7:36 am, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52AM, February 28, 2019

It's the first of its kind in the country. Governor Tom Wolf is proposing a National Guard G.I. Bill for the whole family.

Right now, Pennsylvania has the third largest national guard in the country with 20,000 members.

The governor says this plan could mean even more members. He's proposing this G.I. Bill, also known as the Military Family Education Plan.

It would mean spouses and children of national guard members would get college benefits.

There's no other program like it in the country.

The governor says he wants the Keystone State to pave the way in attracting and keeping service members.

If approved, leaders say it would strengthen the national guard in Pennsylvania.

"With the PA GI Bill, Pennsylvania can lead the way on a program," said Governor Wolf. "I think we can all agree provides fitting support for our servicemembers and their families."

Right now, guard members with their initial six years of service get an education benefit.

If the governor's plan is approved, their spouses and children would get those college benefits, too.

They would get 10 free semesters of tuition-free education.

For more information about the new bill, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.