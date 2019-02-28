New Proposed G.I. Bill to Help National Guard Members and Their Families Get College Benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first of its kind in the country. Governor Tom Wolf is proposing a National Guard G.I. Bill for the whole family.

Right now, Pennsylvania has the third largest national guard in the country with 20,000 members.

The governor says this plan could mean even more members. He's proposing this G.I. Bill, also known as the Military Family Education Plan.

It would mean spouses and children of national guard members would get college benefits.

There's no other program like it in the country.

The governor says he wants the Keystone State to pave the way in attracting and keeping service members.

If approved, leaders say it would strengthen the national guard in Pennsylvania.

"With the PA GI Bill, Pennsylvania can lead the way on a program," said Governor Wolf. "I think we can all agree provides fitting support for our servicemembers and their families."

Right now, guard members with their initial six years of service get an education benefit.

If the governor's plan is approved, their spouses and children would get those college benefits, too.

They would get 10 free semesters of tuition-free education.

