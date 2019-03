× Lycoming County Home Damaged by Flames

UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were forced from their home after flames sparked in Lycoming County.

According to fire officials, the fire started just after 7 p.m. along Carey Hill Road near Montoursville.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 flames broke out in the basement and then spread to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Lycoming County.