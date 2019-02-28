Lourdes Regional got 24 points and 16 rebounds from senior center Thomas Schultz in the District IV 'A' Championship game 64-40, win over St. John Neumann.
Lourdes Regional vs St. John Neumann boys
-
Thomas Schultz Sets Lourdes Regional Scoring Record
-
Lourdes Regional vs Blue Mountain boys basketball
-
Lourdes Regional vs Sullivan County girls
-
Lourdes Regional vs Williams Valley boys basketball
-
Local Basketball Star Giving Back to the Community
-
-
Shamokin vs Montoursville boys basketball
-
Southern Lehigh vs Blue Mountain boys basketball
-
Unmarried Pregnant Teacher Fired from Catholic School
-
Pregnant Teacher Loses Appeal, Will Not Get Her Job Back
-
Crestwood vs West Scranton boys basketball
-
-
Dallas vs Pittston Area boys basketball
-
Nanticoke Boys Survive Tunkhannock in District Semifinals
-
Board Member Hires Attorney for Fired Pregnant Teacher