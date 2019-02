Huge fire near Sunbury. Two dogs died but luckily no one else was hurt @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Fet74elMmM — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) February 28, 2019

ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Northumberland County Thursday afternoon.

There is nothing left of the house on Shipe Road near Sunbury after the fire sparked before 1 p.m.

Fire chief said the wind made this fire as bad as it was @WNEP pic.twitter.com/U5ildJGHmA — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) February 28, 2019

According to fire chief of Stonington Volunteer Fire Company, the wind played a huge role. The fire spread fast and there is nothing left of the house.

No one was home at the time.

Two dogs inside died in the fire.

Firefighters have not said what started the fire.