The maker of the Paw Legend Mudbuster claims this product will keep your dog's paws clean with very little effort. No more muddy paw prints when your dog comes inside. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Paw Legend Mudbuster
-
Does It Really Work: Switch N Clean
-
Does It Really Work: Fastball
-
Does It Really Work: One Power Readers
-
Does It Really Work: Magic Tracks Turbo RC Race Kit
-
Does It Really Work: Fire Gone
-
-
Does It Really Work: Go Lamp
-
Does It Really Work: Six Month Review
-
Does It Really Work: Swivel Swipes
-
Does It Really Work: Always Fresh
-
Does It Really Work: Ultimate Jar Opener
-
-
Does It Really Work: 5 in 1 Kitchen Slicer
-
Does It Really Work: Simply Straight
-
Does It Really Work: Perfect Pizza Pan