Animal Shelter in the Poconos Hoping for Big Turnout for Annual Polar Plunge

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some people will be braving the icy cold water this weekend to help out furry friends in the Poconos.

Camp Papillon Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg is hosting its second annual Polar Plunge Pocono on Saturday.

It costs $100 to plunge and $50 for the scaredy cat ice bucket challenge.

All of the money raised will benefit the animals.

The shelter’s president plans to jump in, but only if $10,000 is raised for the animals.

“If we could get more donations and sponsors in just go to CampPapillon.Org and find Gerri Papillon and sponsor her so we can get her into the frozen pond,” said vice president Felicia Katz.

Newswatch 16’s Kerry Brazen will be taking the plunge as well in Monroe County.