SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A windy day and hot ashes are to blame for a fire that leveled a home in Wayne County.

Investigators say the homeowner was taking ashes from a wood burner to a can outside when a gust of wind blew the door open near Waymart Monday.

The ashes caught a stairwell on fire and the wind spread the flames fast.

The homeowner had minor burns to his face but he's expected to be okay here in Wayne County.

