Voting Machine Demonstrations in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The governor says every county needs new voting machines for secure elections, and people in Luzerne County can check them out on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

A voting machine demonstration is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and run through 7 p.m. at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

It's a chance to try out new voting machines from different companies.

Governor Tom Wolf wants every county in the state to have updated voting machines by the end of the year.

Each of those machines has to leave a paper trail that is a verifiable record of each voter.

Governor Wolf says it's an effort to make voting more secure while some counties are using machines that are outdated by more than 30 years.

State officials say they know this won't be cheap.

Each of the voting machines will cost thousands of dollars, but they say it will be a much more secure system for voters come 2020.

Other counties across the state have been having these machine demonstrations, too.