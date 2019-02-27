Voting Machine Demonstration Held in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Luzerne County invited vendors to demonstrate different types of voting machines Wednesday to see which one the county should purchase.

Governor Wolf wants every county in the state to have updated voting machines by the 2020 elections. The machines will have to leave a paper trail, so that each vote can be verified, making elections across the state more secure.

"What this machine will do, it will actually print out a receipt to the voter that they will see who they voted for," Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said. "That receipt will then be fed into a scanner and those receipts will be kept for our purposes just in case there's ever any issue."

Pedri said it'll cost the county about $4 million to get the new machines. He is hoping to get state and federal dollars to help cover some of the costs.

After the voting machine demonstration, Luzerne County's Council will make a decision about which system to purchase.

Pedri said the county has not had any issues with verifying its votes in the past but does want to make sure the county's elections are secure.

"We haven't seen anything like that, but the state and the federal authorities have said paper verifiable machines are the way to go to make sure every vote counts," Pedri said. "Our goal here is to make sure every vote counts in Luzerne County."

The governor wants the new machines in place by the 2020 election, but the county's manager wants to have them before then so that voters aren't using them for the first time during a presidential election.