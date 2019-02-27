This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Tree Swallow Project and Late Season Goose Hunt

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Columbia County to watch as students from Bloomsburg University install tree swallow boxes.  One graduate student is hoping to learn a whole lot about this bird with the help of these boxes.  Plus, we'll go onto an island in the Susquehanna River for a late season goose hunt.  We've got all that plus a snow goose migration update and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

