Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Columbia County to watch as students from Bloomsburg University install tree swallow boxes. One graduate student is hoping to learn a whole lot about this bird with the help of these boxes. Plus, we'll go onto an island in the Susquehanna River for a late season goose hunt. We've got all that plus a snow goose migration update and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Tree Swallow Project and Late Season Goose Hunt
-
Goose Banding
-
Deer Spotlighting with the Pennsylvania Game Commission
-
The Many Sides of POL
-
Crowds Head to ‘Great American Outdoor Show’ in Harrisburg
-
Food Bank Providing Help during Government Shutdown
-
-
Kicking Off The Holiday Season In Hazleton Area High School
-
Sports Betting Coming to Mohegan Sun Pocono
-
Hunting Season Changes
-
Kioti K9 Contest 2018
-
Federal Workers Complain to Sen. Casey about Shutdown
-
-
‘Safe 2 Say Something’ App Adds Extra Protection for Students
-
Hitting the Slopes on New Year’s Day
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing