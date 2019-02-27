Rehab Center Throws Birthday Party for Resident Turning 104

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECKVILLE, Pa. -- It was a major milestone for a birthday girl Wednesday in Lackawanna County.

Residents and workers at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center in Peckville helped wish Anna Costelnicks a happy birthday as she celebrated turning 104 years old with her family.

“How does it feel to be 104?” Anna’s daughter asked her.

“Is that what I am? 104?” Anna asked, then made the sign of the cross as the group laughed.

Other family members attending this party in Lackawanna County included Anna's grandson and his wife and great-grandson.