Rehab Center Throws Birthday Party for Resident Turning 104

Posted 11:37 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43PM, February 27, 2019

PECKVILLE, Pa. -- It was a major milestone for a birthday girl Wednesday in Lackawanna County.

Residents and workers at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center in Peckville helped wish Anna Costelnicks a happy birthday as she celebrated turning 104 years old with her family.

“How does it feel to be 104?” Anna’s daughter asked her.

“Is that what I am? 104?” Anna asked, then made the sign of the cross as the group laughed.

Other family members attending this party in Lackawanna County included Anna's grandson and his wife and great-grandson.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.