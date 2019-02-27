Police Looking for Hit-and-Run Driver in Lackawanna County

Posted 11:52 am, February 27, 2019, by

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Police are looking for the driver who slammed into a vehicle in Lackawanna County and took off.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Trotters Motel on Birney Avenue in Moosic.

Police said a truck slammed into a parked car, then the driver of the truck jumped out and ran away.

The owner of the motel told Newswatch 16 he saw it happen.

"The trucker just entered by the ice cream side, and he hit the parked car, and he just ran away and left the car," said Joel Lazarus.

"It's a total loss I think, right now," said the car's owner Naresh Parml. "I was in the bathroom, hit the car, like, a noise like, boom, like this."

Investigators are looking at surveillance video to try and track down the hit and run driver in Lackawanna County.

