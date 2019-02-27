New Entertainment Center Coming to Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEISSPORT, Pa. -- A lot of hammers are swinging and drills are buzzing inside the old Hofford Mill in Weissport, but soon, the place should be filled with all different kinds of food, fun, and more.

"We are turning this place into a kind of entertainment complex, a place in the community can go, feel welcome, get something to eat, get something to drink, and get some entertainment," said Kathryn McEvilly, Hofford Mill owner.

The McEvilly family from Weissport has owned the former factory for close to 20 years. Kathryn McEvilly is the mastermind behind the venture. She says all kinds of businesses will be under one roof, including indoor ax throwing, outdoor laser tag, a brewery, a restaurant, and a coffee shop.

"I found them all and put them all together, but I don't pretend to be a jack of all trades. I wanted to bring in different businesses that put forth a quality product and quality service that could translate to our customer experience," said McEvilly.

If anyone is worried about parking when this place opens, owners say don't worry about it. They've got it covered.

"Our entire property is about 10 acres. We have about four to five on this side, so we have plenty of parking around our building for what we expect as far as people coming in," said McEvilly.

McEvilly says she wanted to invest in her hometown and open a place that would be fun for everyone.

"I wanted to create a place that I would want to go to, and it's fun because there is really a little bit for everybody," said McEvilly.

The goal is to have the Hofford Mill open for business by July.