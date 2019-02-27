More Members of Newswatch 16 Team ‘Read Across America’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Newswatch 16 morning anchor Tom Williams read "Malala's Magic Pencil" to fourth graders in Mrs. O'Hearn's class at Old Forge Elementary on Wednesday as part of Read Across America week.

After the story, Tom answered questions about how we report news and weather here at WNEP.

Tom also stressed the importance of reading to students in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize was also in school to read "Mr. Brown Can Moo, Can You?" and "Queen Bezu" to kindergartners at Renn Elementary School in Lairdsville.

Read Across America is all this week in celebration of author Dr. Seuss whose birthday is March 2.

Read Across America is the NEA's annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading.