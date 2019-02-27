Luzerne County Auto Business Collects To Buy Police Vests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Customers at Steinbrenner Auto Sales and Service in Dorrance Township may not realize it, but their oil changes are making a big difference.

"It's a tight-knit community we have very good loyal customers and I think it's going to work out well," said Greg Steinbrenner.

The owners of the business recently learned police in nearby Wright Township do not have protective vests. So, the Steinbrenners decided to do something about it.

They are collecting donations and giving a percentage of tire sales, oil changes, and state inspections to buy those vests.

Customers like the idea. Stephen Aschendorf of Fairview Township is a retired state trooper.

"I think it's great that they take time out to think of people without the vests and it's a great idea, to help the community out, especially the police," he said.

The Steinbrenners say the vests cost close to $600 apiece. They plan to buy seven vests for the Wright Township officers.

"I just thought it was something they needed and you know, the way things are in this world today, they need to be protected," said Steinbrenner.

Steinbrenner plans to have enough money to purchase the vests by June 1.