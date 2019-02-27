Hero Hospital Gowns for Kids at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's not fun being in the hospital, especially when you're a child, but when kids come to Janet Weis Children's Hospital, they will now be dressed to impress.

At 5 years old, Camden Lewis of Mifflintown has spent much of his life at Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville, but on this visit, he got something that made him smile: a hospital gown that will make him into an astronaut.

"Camden was excited. He got the biggest smile on his face when he got one. It just made his day," Jamie Lewis said.

They're called starlight gowns, and 300 of them were donated to Janet Weis Children's Hospital through the Joy in Childhood Foundation Run by Dunkin' Donuts.

"When children are getting treatment, they don't really feel normal, so it's a way to bring some brightness into their world and give them a sense of normalcy," said Jamie Saam, Dunkin' of Northeast Pennsylvania.

When a patient stays at Janet Weis Children's Hospital, they can be Princess Peach, Mario, or even a veterinarian.

"It's just something really neat that's really different than the drab hospital gowns they normally wear," said Trent Zwatty of Geisinger's child life services.

Parents are excited about the gowns. Jennifer Crisafulli's son has an upcoming surgery, and she wants to make sure he gets one.

"I think they're awesome. I think it makes the kids more comfortable, more relaxed than wearing the plain old blue ones they get," Crisafulli said.

"The kids don't want to be here to begin with, so anything to make their day and make them more comfortable will help," Lewis added.

In addition to checking out the new hospital gowns, this was a whole day of fun for the kids and their families. The children decorated superhero masks and donuts. They also saw Dunkin's mascot Cuppy and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot Tux.