Guilty Plea to Deadly Stabbing in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A man is speaking out after a guilty plea in the murder of his best friend in Luzerne County.

James Cater, 31, of Hanover Township, admitted to stabbing Joey Lewis, 18, last year at the Marion Terrace Apartments near Wilkes-Barre. Cater pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Tuesday.

According to court papers, Lewis was having an affair with Cater’s fiancée. The love triangle came to a head when Cater came home and found Lewis inside. Investigators say Cater snapped and stabbed Lewis.

Newswatch 16 spoke to one of Lewis’ friends who was too emotional to appear on camera but said he is happy to finally get closure.

“I'm glad he pleaded guilty. I mean, he couldn't plead innocent even if he tried. He murdered him. He stabbed him 15 times,” he said.

Cater faces up to 40 years in prison. His sentencing is set for April in Luzerne County.