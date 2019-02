Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The former police commissioner and former chief of a borough in Luzerne County agreed to settle a civil suit claiming he stole from the department.

Michael Flanagan was sued by the Borough of Laflin for taking a computer, radio, and stun gun from the police department before it dissolved a few years ago.

Flanagan agreed on Tuesday to pay the borough around $2,300 for the theft which resolved the suit.

In August, he pleaded guilty to criminal theft charges and paid a fine in Luzerne County.