DUI Charges After Crash in Luzerne County

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver is facing DUI charges after a crash in Luzerne County.

Police say Paul Lafranca, of New York, was drunk when he crashed his pickup truck into a car at the intersection of Nuangola and Heslop roads in Rice Township on February 19.

The driver and passenger of the car were seriously injured.

According to court papers, officers at the scene smelled alcohol while talking to Lafranca, and he said he had a drink that night. He refused to submit to a blood test and was charged with driving under the influence and other charges.