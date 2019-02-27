DUI Charges After Crash in Luzerne County

Posted 11:32 pm, February 27, 2019, by

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver is facing DUI charges after a crash in Luzerne County.

Police say Paul Lafranca, of New York, was drunk when he crashed his pickup truck into a car at the intersection of Nuangola and Heslop roads in Rice Township on February 19.

The driver and passenger of the car were seriously injured.

According to court papers, officers at the scene smelled alcohol while talking to Lafranca, and he said he had a drink that night. He refused to submit to a blood test and was charged with driving under the influence and other charges.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.