‘Read Across America’ with Newswatch 16’s Mindi Ramsey

February 26, 2019

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Read Across America week continues celebrating the birthday of author Dr. Seuss.

The Newswatch 16 team is doing its part reading to children in schools all across the area.

Newswatch 16's Mindi Ramsey showed off her silly side Tuesday morning while reading to kindergarten, first graders, and second graders at South Abington Elementary school near Clarks Summit.

Mindi read "The Book with No Pictures" which the kids enjoyed.

Mindi also got a lot of questions about working at the News Station, including, "When does she sleep?" and "What is the craziest thing morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker has ever done?"

