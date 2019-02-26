Nursing Home Resident Accused of Sexually Assaulting Another Resident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A nursing home resident is behind bars in Lackawanna County after police say he sexually assaulted a female resident.

Police say Michael Karzenowski, 62, of Carbondale, is charged with two counts of indecent assault. Officers arrested him Saturday after responding to a call at Creekside Nursing Home for reports of a sexual assault.

According to court papers, a nursing supervisor told police that two workers said they saw Karzenowski groping a female patient. The supervisor told police that the patient is wheelchair-bound and unable to speak and therefore could not give Karzenowski consent.

Court papers indicate when police questioned Karzenowski, he squeezed his own chest and said, "All I did was a little of this."

Karzenowski is locked up in Lackawanna County.