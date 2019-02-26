More Changes Coming to Scranton School Board

SCRANTON, Pa. -- More changes are coming to the Scranton School Board. The board is more like a revolving door these days.

The Scranton School Board is supposed to have nine members. It seems to be having trouble keeping a full panel.

At Monday night's meeting, Director Gopal Patel resigned saying he was moving out of the area.

Patel was appointed to the board only two months ago.

As one exits, another enters. The board appointed Riverside School Teacher Tom Borthwick to replace School Director Bob Casey who quit last month.

Now, the board stands at eight. It's a pivotal time in school district history. The district is now in financial recovery status which means a state official will create a recovery plan for the district.

There's no timetable given for getting the board back up to full strength.

The next meeting is set for March 4.

