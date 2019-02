The Grand Canyon is celebrating 100 years as a National Park on Tuesday.

Events in the park this year will be bigger than ever with special programs to commemorate decades of adventure.

A subdued sunrise here, on this the 100th Anniversary of Grand Canyon becoming a National Park. (February 26, 1919) Celebrate with us at Grand Canyon Visitor Center beginning at 10 am. -mq#HappyBirthday #GrandCanyon #RightNow #Arizona #GrandCanyon100 #100YearsOfGrand #GoGrand pic.twitter.com/V3WeHt3moX — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) February 26, 2019

You’ll be able to see cultural demonstrations from Grand Canyon’s 11 traditionally associated tribes all year long as part of the centennial celebration.

The project “100 years of Grand,” an online archive is also available to highlight the Grand Canyon’s early history.