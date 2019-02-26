× Fiery Wreck Closes Road in Snyder County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a road in Snyder county Is closed after a fiery crash.

The wreck on Route 35 near Selinsgrove happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a minivan collided head-on with a tractor-trailer hauling wood pallets causing the trailer to burst into flames.

The driver of the minivan was flown to a hospital. The driver of the rig had minor injuries.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

A detour is in place while crews clean up the roadway.