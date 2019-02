Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- There was an early dismissal for students in Lycoming County when the power went out there.

Williamsport Area High School let students out at 9:30 a.m. Monday when some downed trees took out power lines.

PPL crews are working on the problem and expect to have the power back on before the end of the day in Williamsport.

