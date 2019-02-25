True Value Building Distribution Center in Luzerne County

Posted 11:55 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56AM, February 25, 2019

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A company is moving into an industrial park in our area bringing hundreds of jobs with it.

True Value announced it will be opening a distribution center in Hanover Township.

True Value will move into the Hanover 9 complex near Nanticoke.

The company is investing $150 million in a one-million-square-foot distribution center that will bring hundreds of jobs to Luzerne County.

Related Story
New Industrial Park to Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Luzerne County

A representative from True Value says the company chose our area to build its distribution center because of its proximity to Luzerne County Community College and because there is a strong workforce in our area that will be able to fill these jobs.

"It's critical for us. A large portion of our business comes out of the northeast region and this will service over 1,000 retailers that we support in the northeast," said True Value representative James Harrington.

True Value's distribution center is still under construction. It is expected to open in the fall.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.