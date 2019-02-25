True Value Building Distribution Center in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A company is moving into an industrial park in our area bringing hundreds of jobs with it.
True Value announced it will be opening a distribution center in Hanover Township.
True Value will move into the Hanover 9 complex near Nanticoke.
The company is investing $150 million in a one-million-square-foot distribution center that will bring hundreds of jobs to Luzerne County.
A representative from True Value says the company chose our area to build its distribution center because of its proximity to Luzerne County Community College and because there is a strong workforce in our area that will be able to fill these jobs.
"It's critical for us. A large portion of our business comes out of the northeast region and this will service over 1,000 retailers that we support in the northeast," said True Value representative James Harrington.
True Value's distribution center is still under construction. It is expected to open in the fall.
whopperplopper
“because there is a strong workforce in our area that will be able to fill these jobs.”
in other words, we will be non union, lowest pay we can get away with, minimal benefits.