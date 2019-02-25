True Value Building Distribution Center in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A company is moving into an industrial park in our area bringing hundreds of jobs with it.

True Value announced it will be opening a distribution center in Hanover Township.

True Value will move into the Hanover 9 complex near Nanticoke.

The company is investing $150 million in a one-million-square-foot distribution center that will bring hundreds of jobs to Luzerne County.

.@TrueValue announces it will be opening a facility in the Hanover 9 complex in Hanover Township. The facility will bring hundreds of jobs to Luzerne County @WNEP pic.twitter.com/XHSJ3mHNPA — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) February 25, 2019

A representative from True Value says the company chose our area to build its distribution center because of its proximity to Luzerne County Community College and because there is a strong workforce in our area that will be able to fill these jobs.

"It's critical for us. A large portion of our business comes out of the northeast region and this will service over 1,000 retailers that we support in the northeast," said True Value representative James Harrington.

True Value's distribution center is still under construction. It is expected to open in the fall.