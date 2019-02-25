Newswatch 16 Shares ‘Read Across America’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer taking took questions from students at Susquehanna Community Elementary on Monday morning.

Jon was a special guest reader as part of Read Across America. He read "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" and "Green Eggs and Ham," two Dr. Seuss classics, to the kids in Susquehanna County.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange also went back to school on Monday.

She read "How to Catch a Leprechaun" to second graders at Frances Willard Elementary in Scranton.

Many other Newswatch 16 personalities will be reading at area school's this week as part of the weeklong celebration in honor of Dr. Seuss, whose birthday is March 2.

Read Across America is the NEA's annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.