Music Teacher Accused of Having Sex with 13-year-old Boy

Posted 7:15 pm, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11PM, February 25, 2019

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A high school music teacher is behind bars after admitting to having sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Police arrested Dale Schimpf, 71, of Frackville, at Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville where Schimpf taught music and led the school band.

According to the police report, Schimpf contacted the 13-year-old boy through an internet dating site, then brought the boy from the child's home in Tamaqua to Schimpf's house in Frackville where the two reportedly had sex.

The boy and his mother called police to report the crime Saturday, which led to Schimpf's arrest Monday afternoon.

According to the police report, Schimpf admitted to the sexual relationship but said he thought the boy was 30, not 13.

Schimpf is in the Schuylkill County jail charged with a series of sex crimes against a child. So far, he has not been able to pay $100,000 bail.

