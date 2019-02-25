× Jury Deliberating in Scranton Homicide Trial

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two years ago, almost to the day, Danee Mower drowned in the Lackawanna River in Scranton, and Ryan Taylor was charged with homicide for throwing her in.

During closing arguments on Monday, prosecutors claimed Taylor’s actions were as cold as the water he put her in. Now a jury is deliberating, deciding whether or not 26-year-old Ryan Taylor is guilty.

Monday marked day five of the trial for Ryan Taylor.

Taylor is accused of pushing Danee Mower in the Lackawanna River on February 28, 2017.

Investigators say the two got into an argument over drugs along the railroad tracks off Olive Street in Scranton.

Prosecutors say Mower’s body was in the frigid water for nearly a half hour that February day before she was pulled out. According to the Lackawanna County coroner, the cause of death was hypothermia and drowning.

A witness at the river that day testified that Mower was on her back, motionless when Taylor grabbed her legs and pushed her into the water.

Taylor is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and involuntary manslaughter.