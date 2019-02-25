Former East Stroudsburg University star Quarterback, Jimmy Terwilliger, was named the 9th Head Coach in school history. In 2005, Terwilliger won the Harlon Hill trophy while at ESU, a honor that goes to the top D2 player in the country.
Jimmy Terwilliger Head Football Coach at ESU
-
ESU Student-Athletes Bring Holiday Cheer to Children
-
East Stroudsburg University to Add Women’s Wrestling in the Fall
-
Bucknell Introduces Head Football Coach Dave Cecchini
-
Three Plead Guilty to Charges Stemming From Stabbing on ESU Campus
-
ESU Teams Up with Organic Farming Nonprofit
-
-
Lackawanna Trail Football Head Coach on Advancing to State Title Game
-
Threat Assessment Group Offers Free Seminar to Teachers
-
Mark Atherton Discusses The Championships In District II And A Shot Clock
-
Montoursville Hoping to Go from District-Great to State-Great
-
Teddy Bear Drive at ESU
-
-
New Bucknell Football Coach Cecchini Switches Sides in Rivalry
-
Vic Fangio of Dunmore is new Head Coach of Denver Broncos
-
‘Angel Trees’ at ESU