Jimmy Terwilliger Head Football Coach at ESU

Posted 6:48 pm, February 25, 2019

Former East Stroudsburg University star Quarterback, Jimmy Terwilliger, was named the 9th Head Coach in school history.  In 2005, Terwilliger won the Harlon Hill trophy while at ESU, a honor that goes to the top D2 player in the country.

