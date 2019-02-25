Extreme Wind Takes Down Sign in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The extreme wind is creating problems all over our area.

There are trees down and even a large sign blew over in Luzerne County.

The wind took down a big sign along Route 315 early Monday morning at the entrance to the former Sunshine Market in Plains Township.

Workers say it fell just after midnight.

The sign is too big to take out in one piece. So, a worker with a torch cut it up and others hauled it away in Luzerne County.

