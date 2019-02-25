Extreme Wind Takes Down Sign in Luzerne County

Posted 8:41 am, February 25, 2019, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The extreme wind is creating problems all over our area.

There are trees down and even a large sign blew over in Luzerne County.

The wind took down a big sign along Route 315 early Monday morning at the entrance to the former Sunshine Market in Plains Township.

Workers say it fell just after midnight.

The sign is too big to take out in one piece. So, a worker with a torch cut it up and others hauled it away in Luzerne County.

Links below provide the latest power outage information for your area.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.