Sloths Spotted in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People stood in a long, slow-moving line in Scranton Sunday afternoon for the chance to see some slow-moving mammals.

The Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den at The Marketplace at Steamtown was home for the day to a few visiting two-toed sloths from Animal Adventure Park.

"Super Sloth Sunday" had people lined up for almost half the length of the Marketplace.

Those who attended were able to catch a show put on by the sloths and learn all about them. They could even get a picture with a sloth during a meet and greet session.

