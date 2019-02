Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Female student-athletes in Wilkes-Barre shared their passion with young girls in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Wilkes University held a free sports clinic on campus Sunday morning.

Athletes introduced several different sports to the more than 100 girls who came out.

The goal was to show how sports can be a positive influence on girls while growing up.

This was the third year the college hosted the sporting event.