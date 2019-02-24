Indoor Triathlon at YMCA

Posted 6:17 pm, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, February 24, 2019

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Athlete's competed in an indoor triathlon in Lackawanna County.

The Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore held the triathlon on Sunday where nearly 130 people took part.

Participants had to swim for 10 minutes, bike for 25 minutes, and run for 20 minutes.

Jack Farr, 5, of Jefferson Township was the youngest participant, and Al Rogers, 86, from Clarks Summit was the oldest.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 it's a way to get people active during the cold months.

Money raised will go to the Greater Scranton YMCA swim team.

