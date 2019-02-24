× In Your Neighborhood

ALA Mardi Gras Celebration

Join the American Legion Auxiliary for a party, Saturday, March 2, in Carbon County. The ALA Post 360 will be holding their first Mardi Gras Celebration starting at 10 a.m. in Weatherly at the post home. The event will feature a Chinese Auction. Plus, you’ll get a strand of beads for each card of tickets purchased. Food will be for sale, but desserts and beverages are free. Kids can make a mask and get a treat bag to take home.

6th Annual Pittston Saint Patrick’s Parade

Get ready to go Irish, Saturday, March 2 in Luzerne County. Come out for the 6th Annual Pittston Saint Patrick’s Parade for a day of fun. The morning begins with the Leprechaun Loop 1 mile run/walk at 11 a.m. The parade begins at Noon and features Irish step dancers, several pipe and drum bands. There will also be local businesses as well as community, nonprofit and animal groups. The parade is free and open to the public.