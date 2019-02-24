Hollywood Comes to Lewisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- The Academy Awards are Sunday night, and in Union County, people are dressing up and walking the red carpet all to benefit the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg.

This is the 12th year the Campus Theatre has hosted the Oscars event.

Each year, members of the Campus Theatre and the public come together to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for nonmembers.

Staff at the theater say this is one of their biggest community outreach nights.

"This is more of a community outreach event as opposed to a fundraiser, so we do it to try to bring in the community and build up our membership base and thank our members for supporting us all year," said Donna Padilla, Campus Theatre.

The Campus Theatre is one of the only single-screen art deco theaters in the country

We're told the film that takes home the biggest prize of the night--Best Picture--will return to the Campus Theatre for an encore screening.