High Winds Bring Trees, Wires Down; Many Without Power

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. -- Whipping winds blew across Pennsylvania Sunday night, bringing down trees and wires.

PPL reported more than 1,000 homes and businesses in our area without power Sunday night.

There were several reports of trees and wires down across the area including on Searle Street in Hughestown, Luzerne County where Newswatch 16 found a tree that came down on a porch.

Much of our area remains under a high wind warning until 1 p.m. Monday.

