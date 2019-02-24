Benefit for Women in Law Enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Women in Law Enforcement was the focus of a benefit in Monroe County.

The Original Pocono Pub and Grill near Stroudsburg held the event on Sunday.

Officers were able to get together and have some fun while listening to music and eating food.

It's the first Women in Law Enforcement benefit at the bar.

All the money raised will go toward training for women who protect and serve.

The organization plans to hold a conference at Camelback Lodge for Women in Law Enforcement in April.