Twirlettes Raise Money for St. Joseph’s Center

Posted 6:39 pm, February 23, 2019, by

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- The Viewmont Mall in Dickson City sparkled this weekend with some help from the Double "R" Twirlettes.

The students performed for shoppers on Saturday for their annual Twirl-a-thon event.

The performances raise money for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

"We have about 100 students here from our Throop, Scranton, and Daleville locations, and basically, we're just here performing and collecting donations for St. Joseph's Center," said Kathleen Mercatili, Double "R" Twirlettes.

The twirlers asked spectators for donations to support St. Joseph's Center, which helps people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

This is the 40th year the twirlers have held the fundraiser in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.