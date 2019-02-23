Twirlettes Raise Money for St. Joseph’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- The Viewmont Mall in Dickson City sparkled this weekend with some help from the Double "R" Twirlettes.

The students performed for shoppers on Saturday for their annual Twirl-a-thon event.

The performances raise money for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

"We have about 100 students here from our Throop, Scranton, and Daleville locations, and basically, we're just here performing and collecting donations for St. Joseph's Center," said Kathleen Mercatili, Double "R" Twirlettes.

The twirlers asked spectators for donations to support St. Joseph's Center, which helps people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

This is the 40th year the twirlers have held the fundraiser in Lackawanna County.