Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Some furry friends visited a library in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted "Cat Meow Day," at the Taylor Community Library on Main Street in Taylor.

Two cats from the shelter were on site for story time, and kids could visit with the animals.

There were also crafts, and people could see what other animals are available for adoption at the event in Lackawanna County.