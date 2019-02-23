Ski for the Cure in Carbon County

Posted 6:41 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40PM, February 23, 2019

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A ski resort in Carbon County hosted a celebration in hopes of finding a cure for breast cancer.

It was the 11th annual Ski for the Cure at Jack Frost Big Boulder near Lake Harmony on Saturday.

The event raises money for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure chapter in our area.

"This year is a banner year. In fact, when I went out at 11 o'clock for the dedication run, my goal was to raise $25,000 for this year, and we were over $25,000 at 11 o'clock," said Bernie Oldroyd, Ski for the Cure.

Of the money raised at Ski for the Cure, 25 percent goes toward cancer research, while 75 percent goes to help patients in northeastern Pennsylvania.

