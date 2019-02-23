Jaelyn Shaver of Dallas and Carter Smith of Abington Heights won the girls and boys District II Class "AA" diving titles respectively. Shaver won the girls title with a score of 404.20. Carter took home the boys championship with a score of 439.70.
Shaver, Smith Win District II “AA” Diving Titles
-
Lake-Lehman Tops Tunkhannock for District II AA Wrestling Title
-
Wrestling Coaches Reflect on District Team Titles
-
Dunmore Girls Run Past Wyoming Seminary in District Semifinals
-
Bucks Hope to Win Title for Henzes
-
Southern Columbia vs Mt. Carmel Area football
-
-
Susquehanna Blanks Riverside, 34-0 in District Semifinals
-
Hazleton Area Takes District II AAA Wrestling Title
-
(13-0) Valley View Meets Imhotep Charter In The AAAA State Quarterfinals
-
Scranton Prep Boys Knock Off Western Wayne at Districts
-
Mark Atherton Discusses The Championships In District II And A Shot Clock
-
-
Holy Redeemer swimmer Adam Mahler
-
Southern Columbia on Wilmington rematch
-
Montoursville vs Loyalsock boys basketball