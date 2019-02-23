Shaver, Smith Win District II “AA” Diving Titles

Jaelyn Shaver of Dallas and Carter Smith of Abington Heights won the girls and boys District II Class "AA" diving titles respectively. Shaver won the girls title with a score of 404.20. Carter took home the boys championship with a score of 439.70.

