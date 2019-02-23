Pub Crawl in Pittston

Posted 11:23 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26PM, February 23, 2019

PITTSTON, Pa. -- People gathered for a pub crawl through downtown Pittston.

The event was put on by the Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade and Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band, and the group traveled through a number of bars in the downtown, ending the night at The Red Mill.

"We love to see the people come out. We're just really inspired and motivated by how many people support our parade and support the Irish heritage. Just love to hear the beautiful music and really support our committee. We're thrilled. It's a really exciting night for us," said Sarah Donahue, Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade Committee.

The party is just getting started in Pittston. The annual St. Patrick's Parade steps off next Saturday, March 2 in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.