Pub Crawl in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. -- People gathered for a pub crawl through downtown Pittston.

The event was put on by the Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade and Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band, and the group traveled through a number of bars in the downtown, ending the night at The Red Mill.

"We love to see the people come out. We're just really inspired and motivated by how many people support our parade and support the Irish heritage. Just love to hear the beautiful music and really support our committee. We're thrilled. It's a really exciting night for us," said Sarah Donahue, Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade Committee.

The party is just getting started in Pittston. The annual St. Patrick's Parade steps off next Saturday, March 2 in Luzerne County.