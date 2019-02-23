The No. 8 Nanticoke boys basketball team needed a late three pointer from Colby Butczynski to beat Tunkhannock 49-48 in the semifinals of the District II, Class "AAAA" semifinals. With the win, the Trojans advance to face Scranton Prep in the district title.
Nanticoke Boys Survive Tunkhannock in District Semifinals
