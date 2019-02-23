Lt. Gov. Announces First Stops in Our Area for Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The lieutenant governor is coming to our area to hear what people think of legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is stopping in each county in the commonwealth to hear what the people have to say on the idea of legal cannabis.
Fetterman began his statewide listening tour in the last couple weeks, and now, the lieutenant governor’s office has announced the first three stops in our area.
The following dates have been scheduled for Clinton, Lackawanna, and Schuylkill counties:
Schuylkill County
Saturday, March 2
1 – 2:30 p.m.
Majestic Theater
209 N Centre Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Lackawanna County
Saturday, March 2
5 – 6:30 p.m.
Penn State Scranton
Study Learning Center
120 Ridge View Drive
Dunmore, PA 18512
Clinton County
Sunday, March 3
1 – 2:30 p.m.
Lock Haven University
Sloan Theatre
401 North Fairview Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
Visits to the remaining counties in our area have not yet been announced.
The public is encouraged to attend and share opinions both for and against. Those who cannot attend are still able to submit comments online.
Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana nearly two years ago, but a proposed bill in Harrisburg would make adult recreational use legal.