Brothers Locked up After Gunfire in Northumberland County

February 23, 2019

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A pair of brothers are behind bars after gunfire Friday night in Northumberland County.

Police in Ralpho Township say they were called to a home on Route 487 for a fight between the two men.

Investigators tell us one brother shot several times into the other brother's car during a dispute.

The road was closed for nearly an hour while police got the scene under control.

Neighbors tell us they were surprised by the commotion.

"Other than summertime traffic there's really no issues anywhere in Elysburg. I mean, if there are, they are a well-kept secret, but things like this just don't occur," said Wayne Horne, a neighbor.

Police have not released the identities of the men involved but said they are locked up in Northumberland County.

